The Designer Behind Jaguar's Woke Design Gets Banned From Driving

Agent009 submitted on 11/3/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:36:25 AM

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The designer behind Jag­uar’s woke rebrand has been banned from driv­ing after he was caught speed­ing.
 
Gerry Mcgov­ern was clocked at 25mph in a 20mph zone in his Range Rover – which he also designed – days after he was dis­missed as Jag­uar Land Rover’s chief cre­at­ive officer in Decem­ber last year.
 
Mcgov­ern, 70, was driv­ing on Chelsea Embank­ment in Lon­don in his £160,000 Range Rover P615 SV. The designer, who lives in a man­sion in War­wick­shire, spent 21 years at Jag­uar Land Rover, mas­ter­mind­ing a revamp of the Land Rover Defender model and the com­pany’s line-up of Range Rovers.


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The Designer Behind Jaguar's Woke Design Gets Banned From Driving

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