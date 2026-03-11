The Designer Behind Jaguar's Woke Design Gets Banned From Driving

The designer behind Jaguar’s woke rebrand has been banned from driving after he was caught speeding.
Gerry Mcgovern was clocked at 25mph in a 20mph zone in his Range Rover – which he also designed – days after he was dismissed as Jaguar Land Rover’s chief creative officer in December last year.
Mcgovern, 70, was driving on Chelsea Embankment in London in his £160,000 Range Rover P615 SV. The designer, who lives in a mansion in Warwickshire, spent 21 years at Jaguar Land Rover, masterminding a revamp of the Land Rover Defender model and the company’s line-up of Range Rovers.
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