The Dutch Government Seized Chinese Chip Maker Because It Feared It Was Being Shut Down

The Netherlands' decision to take control of chipmaker Nexperia in September was due to fears the company's former CEO was already dismantling the company's European operations and moving production to China, four sources in The Hague familiar with the government's thinking said on Monday.

A monthlong standoff between China and the Netherlands over Nexperia has prompted carmakers in Europe, the U.S. and Japan to warn of possible production problems due to chip shortages. Although the chips Nexperia makes are very basic, they are used in large numbers in the electronic systems of cars.



