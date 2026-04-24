The EU Sold More EV Than The Entire US Market In Q1, Proving Forced Mandates And High Fuel Costs Can Boost Adoption

Agent009 submitted on 4/24/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:36:56 AM

Views : 722 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

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Electric cars might be going through a rough patch in the United States right now, but sales of EVs are booming in Europe. In the first quarter, no fewer than 723,704 new EVs were registered in the European Union, the United Kingdom, and the countries of the European Free Trade Association (Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland)
 
That’s a healthy 26.2% increase year over year, according to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), the region’s biggest car industry lobby group. Registrations are used as a proxy for sales, as some car companies don’t report sales by region every quarter.


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The EU Sold More EV Than The Entire US Market In Q1, Proving Forced Mandates And High Fuel Costs Can Boost Adoption

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