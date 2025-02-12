The EU's Intelligent Speed Assistance Mandate Could Become Very Dangerous In Use

There are bad ideas, and then there are the kind of bad ideas that only a committee of well-meaning bureaucrats could dream up while sitting in a conference room far, far away from anything resembling an actual road. Intelligent Speed Assistance - ISA for short, albeit "Infuriating Screeching Apparatus" would be far more accurate - is the latest mandatory "safety innovation" to crawl out of Brussels. And like most things created by people who don't drive anything more demanding than an electric golf cart, it's a system that promises safety but mostly delivers stress, irritation, and a slow but steady erosion of your will to live.

The EU wants you to believe ISA is the future. That it's the automotive equivalent of a wise, calm co-pilot who gently helps you stay within the law. But here's the truth: ISA is not your co-pilot. It’s not even your back-seat driver. It’s the nervous intern who sits behind you during a presentation, tugging at your sleeve every time you cough, twitch, or breathe too loudly.



