The EV Industry Faces A New Problem - Too Many Battery Factories

Capacity for building EV batteries outpaces demand for those batteries in every major market, a new report from consulting group AlixPartners claims. In North America, there is 1.9 times as much capacity as demand. In Europe, the capacity-to-demand ratio is 2.2.

And China, there is an absolutely stunning flood of capacity: 5.6 times as much battery-building capacity as there is demand for batteries. With tariffs restricting the country's EVs and components from major markets, too, it's a tenuous time to be a Chinese battery supplier. But, frankly, it's not like things are going better in the rest of the world, as AlixPartners Senior Vice President Rohit Gujarathi explained to me.