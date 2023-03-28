The EV Revolution: Tesla's 2016 Battery Packs Are Starting to Fail Sending Vehicles To The Junk Yard

The Tesla Roadster, arguably the world's first interesting EV, is beginning to show signs of severe battery degradation, but not in the way you may expect. The Gruber Motor Company (hereafter referred to as GMC, not to be confused with General Motor Company), a reputable Tesla repair center that focuses on the original Roadster, has started noticing symptoms of degradation in models equipped with the later 3.2 amp-hour 18650 cells. The Roadster was launched in 2008, and in 2016 Tesla offered an upgrade to the more modern 18650 cells used in the Model S and Model X since 2013, promising double the range of the earlier models for a new claimed total of 400 miles.



