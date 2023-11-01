The 'EXPERTS' Are Predicting A Used Car Value CRASH That Gets Worse Throughout 2023. WHICH RIDE Will YOU Try To STEAL When The Value IMPLODES?

Spoiler alert.



It's ALREADY happening.



The used car market prices have begun to drop with 'experts' predicting the best time to steal one will be Q3 of 2023.



Example: A friend of mine wanted a used 21 Wrangler Rubicon and when he first started looking in late summer of last year the asking prices were in the mid-60's for USED product with low miles.



I told him to wait and he picked one up fully loaded with 8k miles for $48k. QUITE a difference.



So tell us if this is true what vehicle/vehicles are YOU sniffing around, hoping for the BRO deal?

















