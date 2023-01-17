The 'EXPERTS' Said Tesla Dropping Prices WOULDN'T Help. Stores Seeing RECORD Demand Now!

Tesla (TSLA) is currently experiencing “unprecedented demand” in the US following the significant price cuts that happened last week.



Many stores are hitting new records and inventories are dwindling.



Last week, Tesla implemented massive price cuts of up to $13,000 on Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in the US.



The automaker tried to claim that the price cuts were due to a “partial normalization of the cost inflation,” but most industry experts agree that Tesla needed the price cuts to create demand.



A week later, Electrek can confirm that the price cuts are working in doing just that.



