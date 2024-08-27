The Electric 2025 MINI Countryman SE All4 Arrives In The US For The 65th Anniversary

MINI celebrates 65 years since the start of production of the iconic town car with a firm gaze towards the electrified future and welcomes a new model to the US roster – the all-electric 2025 Countryman SE ALL4. While the MINI brand has always been about the little city car that could be parked everywhere and became the beloved companion of Mr. Bean, the current times ask for a vastly different approach – you can't survive on just one model series anymore. Actually, the original Mini has always been about endless possibilities – for example, a classic 1983 Austin Mini dubbed 'Mentley' because it was reinvented to pay homage to the classic Bentley Speed 8s of the 1920s, just became the winner of the 2024 Hot Wheels Legends Tour UK. Over across the big pond – aka the Atlantic Ocean – MINI is thinking about more serious matters than its brand enthusiasts. More precisely, they are paying tribute to the 65th anniversary of the moment when the Mini Mark I started production in 1959 (even though they're a completely different company now) with the "next steppingstone in MINI's electrification journey" and an urge to highlight more than six decades of small car innovations.



