The Electrified 2024 Honda Prologue Debuts With 300 Mile Range

With a name symbolizing the key role it plays in the company’s electrification strategy, the all-electric 2024 Honda Prologue is a spacious, adventure-ready midsize SUV. With an anticipated EPA range rating of 300 miles1,DC fast charging capability and a neo-rugged design, the Prologue is ready to take on adventures around town and outside the city limits. Prologue has the size and ground clearance that puts it squarely in the midsize SUV class with the fun-to-drive dynamics, styling and generous interior space that fit perfectly in the Honda lineup.







Pre-sale activities for Prologue will start later this year with first deliveries slated for early 2024. Honda’s first all-electric SUV will be available nationwide with MSRP expected to start in the upper $40,000s2, before the application of any government incentives or tax credits. Customers interested in the new Prologue can find more information and sign up for updates here. “The arrival of the all-new Honda Prologue is a pivotal moment for the brand as Honda begins the transition to our zero-emissions future,” said Lance Woelfer, assistant vice president of Honda National Auto Sales, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “Prologue is aptly named as our first volume Honda EV, a stylish, sporty and spacious SUV that will take us toward our vision of 100% zero emissions vehicle sales by 2040.”



Prologue is built on a state-of-the-art electric vehicle platform and multi-link front and rear suspensions optimized by Honda engineers to deliver a sporty driving experience with class-leading refinement. Honda will offer Prologue in both single-motor (front-wheel-drive) and dual-motor (all-wheel-drive) configurations with three trim levels – EX, Touring and Elite. Class-leading standard features include the latest digital services technology and features with Google3 built-in, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto™ compatibility4. Targeting IIHS Top Safety Pick+ and NHTSA 5-star ratings, Prologue comes standard with the Honda Sensing® suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies, including Honda’s first applications of Rear Cross Traffic Braking, Blind Zone Steering Assist and Rear Pedestrian Alert. Key Prologue Features: Anticipated EPA range rating of 300 zero-emission miles Sporty, modern, spacious and comfortable interior Standard 11-inch digital instrument display Standard 11.3-inch HD touchscreen with Google built-in, wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto™ compatibility State-of-the-art electric vehicle platform Available all-wheel drive Available 21-inch wheels and tires Available self-sealing tires Available Sport driving mode Standard Honda Sensing® system, plus new Rear Cross Traffic Braking, Blind Zone Steering Assist and Rear Pedestrian Alert Modern Design with Neo-Rugged Styling Prologue styling was led by a team of designers in the Honda Design Studio in Los Angeles, who utilized virtual reality (VR) tools to create a simple and clean neo-rugged design concept. Prologue is low and wide with a sleek silhouette, and a capable and planted stance, anchored by available 21-inch wheels, the largest ever offered on a Honda.



Prologue’s roomy interior and generous dimensions, including the longest wheelbase in its class (121.8-inches), position the SUV alongside the Passport in Honda’s light truck lineup. Prologue is about 8-inches longer and 5-inches wider than the CR-V. Honda engineers optimized Prologue’s aerodynamics to maximize efficiency and driving range, while reducing wind noise inside the cabin. Even the intricate design of the wheels and the curvature and departure angle of its rear spoiler minimize wake and reduce vortex. To further build the Honda EV brand identity, Prologue debuts with a newly designed Honda name badge in a stylized typeface that captures the modern and clean design of Prologue. In addition, to align with Honda’s global EV models, Prologue adopts e: series badging.



Prologue’s seven available eye-catching exterior colors include North Shore Pearl, a new color inspired by the natural beauty and colors near Lake Tahoe, California.

Modern and Spacious Interior Prologue’s sporty and modern interior prioritizes comfort, usability and a spacious cabin, while advancing the Honda design direction that has been so well received on Civic, HR-V, Accord, CR-V and Pilot. Clean and simple with sleek horizontal lines, the cabin features high-quality materials and large buttons and knobs, with close attention paid to the operation of all switchgear and controls.



Prologue’s easy-to-use steering column mounted shifter opens up valuable space on the center console between the front seats. Honda interior designers have maximized the cabin’s function and utility by creating a clever two-tiered center console with class-leading storage capacity, a flexible multi-use tray that enables driver and front seat passenger to sit two smartphones side-by-side, and a pair of massive cupholders that can accommodate large 32 oz. bottles. The console also features Honda’s first space- saving pocket type wireless smartphone charger, which is standard. The uncluttered design, low, flat beltline and generous dimensions, give the cabin an open and airy feeling, especially when equipped with the available panoramic roof. With up to 136.9 cubic feet of interior space, including a notably larger front-to-rear-seat tandem distance than Passport, Prologue seats five comfortably and a feeling of spaciousness is shared by all occupants. For increased comfort, Prologue’s rear seats feature two angles of recline. Prologue offers plenty of room for everyone's gear with up to 25.2 cu.-ft. of cargo space (EX) behind the rear seats, enough for three golf bags lying flat on the cargo floor. With the standard 60/40-split rear seatbacks folded flat, the cargo space expands to 57.7 cu.-ft. of space (EX). Hidden space under the cargo area floor adds another 0.5 cu.-ft. A power tailgate with hands-free access is standard on Touring and Elite. Prologue EX features black and charcoal or charcoal and light gray cloth upholstery with accent color stitching, an 8-way power driver’s seat with 2-way power lumbar, heated front seats, dual zone climate control, gloss black trim on the dash and 19-inch wheels. Touring adds black and charcoal or charcoal and light gray leather seating surfaces with accent color stitching, memory driver seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, auto-dimming interior rearview mirror and front and rear parking assist.

Prologue Elite comes with black and charcoal, brown and black or charcoal and light gray perforated leather seating surfaces with accent color stitching, front ventilated seats, a heated steering wheel, Sport driving mode, 21-inch wheels and more. Smart Technology Must-have tech has been smartly integrated into Prologue’s sporty and modern cabin with a focus on the driver. Prologue is the first Honda SUV with Google built-in, which debuted on the 2023 Honda Accord Touring. Standard on all Prologue trims for seamless on-the-go digital services, it includes apps such as Google Assistant, Google Maps, and more on Google Play.



Prologue’s tech-rich cabin features two high-definition digital screens – a standard 11-inch digital driver instrumentation display with a sleek hoodless design and an intuitive 11.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto™ compatibility. Elite trims add a 7x3-inch head-up display (HUD). To make it easier to use when the vehicle is in motion, the touchscreen incorporates a finger rest for the driver to steady their hand while making selections. Google Maps can be displayed on either screen providing sophisticated route planning with recommended charging stations to optimize travel time. Google Maps can estimate the charging time4 required to reach the destination and can initiate preconditioning of the EV battery when the destination is a DC fast-charging station. Battery preconditioning can reduce charge times, getting customers back on the road more quickly. Touring and Elite models get a Bose premium audio system engineered exclusively for Prologue. Featuring 12-speakers, including front and rear tweeters and a large subwoofer, the bespoke system places all occupants in the middle of the music regardless of their seating position, with a clear and powerful listening experience. The console’s large multi-use tray features two illuminated 3.0A USB-C 45W charging ports. For second-row passengers, two 3.0A USB-C 45W charging ports are standard. Honda Prologue benefits from fast and secure Over-the-Air (OTA) software updates to key vehicle computer modules, enhancing functionality and capability.

Sporty, Yet Comfortable Dynamics



Prologue backs up its neo-rugged styling with a sporty, engaging and refined driving experience. Two-wheel drive models are powered by a front-mounted single motor tuned for confident acceleration and maximum efficiency. Prologue Elite features standard all-wheel drive (available on EX and Touring) which adds an additional motor in the rear. This dual motor arrangement generates an estimated 288 hp and 333 lb.-ft. of torque, delivering responsive and quick acceleration. Recharging on the go is quick and convenient with DC fast charging at rates up to 155 kW. Prologue’s 85kWh lithium-ion battery pack can recharge 65 miles of range in about 10 minutes5. Prologue’s custom-tuned Active Sound Control adds to the emotion of driving by creating a seamless acceleration feel through the repetition of pleasant and expansive low to high frequency sounds linked to Prologue’s acceleration and deceleration. The available Sport mode creates an even more engaging driving experience with quicker throttle and steering response, firmer steering, increased braking power and other enhancements. Comprehensive Charging Solutions Honda provides Prologue customers with top-in-class, comprehensive charging solutions both at home and on the road. Every Prologue customer can select one of three available charging packages, included in their vehicle purchase. Available Charging Packages: Home Charging Station (11.5 kW) and $100 Public Charging Credit, plus $500 Installation Incentive (via (HHE – see below) Portable Charging Kit (7.6 kW) and $300 Public Charging Credit, plus $250 Installation Incentive (via HHE) $750 Public Charging Credit



Honda Home Electrification (HHE) is an online marketplace designed to provide clients with an easy and seamless home charging solution. HHE connects Prologue clients with a network of pre-vetted local installers through the support of dedicated Expert Energy Advisors, who will help clients select the home charging solution that best fits their needs. More information on how clients can order and install Honda home energy solutions is available at Honda Home Electrification. Additionally, Honda has recently entered a joint venture with six major automakers to create North America´s leading high-speed brand-neutral charging network in the United States and Canada. Expected to begin operation in summer 2024, the all-new high-power charging network will deliver market leading coverage and penetration with best-in-class customer experience in all areas, so Honda Prologue customers can charge whenever they need to with ultra-fast (350 kW+) charge points in convenient urban and highway locations.



Accessible to electric vehicles from any automaker, the network will ultimately be one of the largest in the United States and Canada, targeting 30,000 charge points at 1,350 charging stations by 2030. The first stations will open next year in the United States, followed shortly thereafter in Canada, making long-distance journeys easier for customers. The new HondaLink® Smartphone App gives Prologue owners convenient access to the available public charging networks and includes payment integration.

Honda Electrification Strategy Toward its global goal to achieve carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities by 2050, Honda will introduce 30 new EVs globally by 2030 with a global sales volume of 2 million units. In North America, Honda has laid out an aggressive timeline of EV introductions leading to 2030 and ultimately to 100% zero-emission automobile sales by 2040: 2024: Begin sales of the Honda Prologue, co-developed with GM 2025: In North America, a mid- to large-size EV model based on Honda’s original dedicated e: Architecture platform will go on sale. This year Honda announced key next steps in the establishment of its EV Hub in Ohio that will lead the company’s journey to an electrified future in North America. In October 2022, Honda announced it would invest $700 million to retool several of its existing auto and powertrain plants to establish the new EV Hub in Ohio to prepare for the production* of battery electric vehicles in 2026. The Marysville Auto Plant (MAP), where Honda began auto production in America in 1982, will be Honda’s first auto plant in the U.S. to transition to EV manufacturing. As part of the new EV Hub, Honda and LGES recently held the official groundbreaking ceremony for the new joint venture EV battery plant to be located in Fayette County, near Jeffersonville, Ohio. The new JV facility is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024 and aims for approximately 40 GWh of annual production capacity. For more information on Honda’s corporate transformation initiatives, including electrification, click here.

