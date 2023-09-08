The Era Of The Sub $20,000 Used Car Is Almost Gone

During the pandemic, the prices of used vehicles rose so sharply that that factor alone was a leading cause of inflation in the U.S. Now, we’re starting to understand the real-world implications of that on consumers.
 
For example, take the affordable used car. Once a fixture of the used car market, in 2019 about half of one- to five-year-old cars cost less than $20,000, and those vehicles tended to have between 37,000 miles (at the higher-price end of the spectrum) and 72,000 miles (for sub-$10,000 vehicles).
 



 


