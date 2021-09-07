The Exodus Continues: Tesla Boring Company Secures 73 Acres In Texas For Offices

Elon Musk’s Boring Company has been linked to a 73-acre land purchase in Bastrop County, Texas. The Boring Company (TBC) already established an office building in Pflugerville.
According to Bastrop County property records, Gapped Bass LLC purchased 73 acres of land in May. The Boring Company and Gapped Bass LLC are closely linked to each other.
Gapped Bass LLC is a Texas Domestic Limited-Liability Company that was established on April 12, 2021. The principal address listed for the company is in Pflugerville, where TBC’s Texas office building is located.
