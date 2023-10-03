The Experts Fess Up, Naive Lawmakers Plans To Go All EV By 2035 Will Fail Miserably

Six months ago the news was dominated by stories suggesting combustion cars would be pretty much extinct across large parts of the world 15 years from now. The EU and California were poised to impose zero-emissions limits from 2035 and other states were getting ready to follow suit. But now the cracks are beginning to appear. Germany and Italy are threatening to derail Europe’s ICE ban unless concessions are made for synthetic fuels that could keep the combustion engine alive, and now it emerged that more than half of auto industry experts surveyed think the mass switch to electric vehicles is unachievable within regulatory timelines anyway. Research joints carried out by ABB Robotics and Automotive Manufacturing Solutions found that 59 percent of respondents doubted that the switch to EVs was possible within the timeframe specified by lawmakers.



