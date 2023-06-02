The Experts Should Be Fired: For Most People EVs Are No Less Expensive Then Gas Counterparts To Operate

Recently, Jalopnik published an article boasting that “Driving 100 Miles in an EV Is Now More Expensive Than in an ICE.” That would be a very interesting update if it were generally true. I heard a similar argument from a Boston EV group recently, so this has really piqued my interest.

Let’s consult the back of an envelope to check the math on Jalopnik’s claim.

For level-setting purposes, we can start with the following variables in Boston, a metro with some of the highest U.S. energy prices.