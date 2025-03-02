The "Experts" Were WRONG Yet Again: Canada Buckles To Trump - Strikes Deal To Delay Tariffs

President Donald Trump announced Monday that proposed U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods have been paused for 30 days, citing efforts by Canadian leaders to secure the border.

The announcement followed an afternoon call between Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Trump had threatened 25% tariffs on all Canadian goods beginning this week unless the country did more to stop the flow of unauthorized migrants and fentanyl into the U.S.

Trudeau said in a statement that Canada is spending $1.3 billion on "reinforcing the border." Roughly 10,000 "frontline personnel are and will be" working on border protection, the country is appointing a "Fentanyl Czar" and will designate drug cartels as terrorists, Trudeau said. He added that Canada would spend $200 million on a new intelligence program targeted at organized crime and fentanyl.