The FIRST Tesla CyberTruck Has Sold At Auction! Can YOU Guess The PRICE?

Did you guess HIGHER or LOWER?Discuss...BREAKING: The Cybertruck auction at the Petersen Museum reportedly went for just $400,000Here is some of the auction!!! pic.twitter.com/YPrweLxG9c— Greggertruck (@greggertruck) October 8, 2023
