The Fiasco Continues: San Francisco Driverless Taxi Gets Stuck In Wet Concrete

A Cruise AV robotaxi got stuck in wet concrete in San Francisco after entering a construction site on Golden Gate Avenue between Fillmore and Steiner Street. 

 
The Chevrolet Bolt EV-based self-driving car drove only a small distance before the front wheels sank into the freshly poured concrete and became immobilized.
 
The incident was caught on camera by several passersby and shared on social media. As you can imagine, the comments weren't that favorable to Cruise, with many expressing their doubts about the General Motors-owned company's robotaxis being ready for a full rollout.


