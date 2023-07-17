The First Tesla Cybertrucks Will Only Have 350 Mile Range

The much anticipated Tesla Cybertruck may debut with a battery pack that’s capable of delivering 350 miles (563 kilometers) of range, according to the Twitter user Bearded Tesla who claims he had confidential conversations with three persons in the know.

If the rumor turns out to be true, it would mean that Tesla’s first-ever pickup will fall short of the 620-mile (998 km) range touted when the Cybertruck made its debut back in 2019. It will also be less than the Chevrolet Silverado EV’s 450-mile (724 km) driving range but on par with the dual-motor Rivian R1T.

Only the Ford F-150 Lightning, with its maximum driving distance of 320 miles (515 km) when equipped with the Extended-Range pack, would be one-upped by the rumored 350-mile variant of the Cybertruck.