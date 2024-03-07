The Fisker Ocean Is Now Selling For Corolla Money - Would You Take A Chance At The Price?

I can’t believe what’s been happening to the Fisker Ocean. Well, Fisker in general. I’ve been following the Ocean’s progress since the “Covid days”, and at one point I was pretty high on it. It really did seem like a solid bang for your buck in terms of decent battery-electric compact SUVs. Fast-forward a few years and since then, the Ocean has been recalled more times than I can recall (pun intended), offered to Fisker employees on the cheap, and then the company itself filed for bankruptcy. Not exactly a storybook ending, wouldn’t you say? Anyway, speaking of buying cheap Fisker Oceans, we just found an Ocean One ‘Launch Edition’ model that sold for $26,258 at auction recently. This is one of 5,000 units produced in Launch Edition spec, and it’s got 1,800 miles on the clock. According to the seller, a dealership out of Costa Mesa, California, this thing just sold for less than half its MSRP.



