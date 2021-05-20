The Ford F-150 Has ZERO Chance Against CYBERTRUCK. But Will It CANCEL The RIVIAN Pickup?

There are very few people who like Ford F-150's MORE than me. I've owned a number of them and I loved them all.



And recently, I tested the all-new, 2021 F-150 Hybrid eco-boost and in my opinion it's a 100% GAME CHANGER. I LOVED it and the thought of a full size pickup that gets MID-TWENTIES gas mileage around town is simply amazing.



So I hope what I'm about to say about the F-150 Lighting electric pickup won't label me as a hater.



I'll make it short and sweet.



It has ZERO chance to truly challenge the Tesla Cybertruck. ZERO.



That seems like a pretty hard line so I'll give you the key reasons.



1. The exterior design although tasteful is UNINSPIRED. BORING. A REVOLUTIONARY truck shouldn't have an average, familiar design. It should take the whole segment into a NEW world of design. Cybertruck does that, Lightning doesn't. When the Tesla truck hits the streets in mass, every other pickup will look like an obsolete Grandpa ride. Think iPhone vs. Blackberry.



2. The range is pretty darn UNIMPRESSIVE.



3. Most people who swoon over electrics AREN'T looking for a pickup truck. They're entitled, tech-elite, show-off, snobs tired of getting 13MPG in their Range Rovers who want an electric alternative. That is why I've predicted the Rivian SUV will do quite well whereas their pickup will flop.



4. Farley is a good, smart, hip guy. But he can't shine Elon's shoes when it comes to charisma and vision. That's not a slam against Jim, just reality. NO ONE has the juice Elon has or the ability to get so many in the cult to drink the 'NEW GREEN KOOL-AID'. By the way, I'm trademarking new green kool-aid so don't get any ideas.



So, will Lighting FLOP. Not saying that at all. But it won't even come close to what Cybertruck will do to the pickup truck market.



But I always like being positive and what I DO know is the Lighting will do more damage to Rivian's truck than it will to Team Tesla.



Do you agree on my take? If not, PROVE me wrong. Discuss in the comments.





