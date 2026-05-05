The Forgotten Hot Hatch: Does The Acura Integra Type S Deserve Your Love?

There used to be a time when you had to choose between being cocooned in luxury or being about to have fun on windy roads. One factor always had to win – you'd either have all the features you want but no confidence in the corners, or the perfect driving experience but about as many creature comforts as riding a horse. The Acura Integra Type S tries to offer everything at once and succeeds. We're always sad about the demise of the hot hatch here at CarBuzz. They allow for fun drives while still functioning well as a family vehicle. They're truly jacks of all trades, and Acura's position in the market means that you get all the bells and whistles of a premium manufacturer along with a sweet drive. Let's dive deeper into this nameplate and see why it's the only luxury hot hatch on sale in 2026.



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