The Francis Scott Key Bridge In Maryland Collapses After Ship Strike

Agent009 submitted on 3/26/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:29:15 AM

Views : 244 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.foxnews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Francis Scott Key Bridge along I-695 in Maryland collapsed into the Baltimore harbor following a "ship strike" early Tuesday morning, setting off a search and rescue mission for those inside vehicles that plunged into the chilly waters.
 
A livestream of the bridge appeared to show a cargo ship colliding with a support beam, causing the bridge to break apart and fall into the Patapsco River. Officials said "upwards of seven" people were missing and that two had been pulled from the water. Multiple vehicles were on the bridge at the time, but no update on casualties has been offered.
 
Paul Wiedefeld, secretary of the Maryland Department of Transportation, told reporters early Tuesday that the FBI was on scene investigating what caused the ship to ram into the bridge and determined it was not linked to terrorism. 





 


Read Article


The Francis Scott Key Bridge In Maryland Collapses After Ship Strike

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)