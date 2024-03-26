The Francis Scott Key Bridge In Maryland Collapses After Ship Strike

The Francis Scott Key Bridge along I-695 in Maryland collapsed into the Baltimore harbor following a "ship strike" early Tuesday morning, setting off a search and rescue mission for those inside vehicles that plunged into the chilly waters. A livestream of the bridge appeared to show a cargo ship colliding with a support beam, causing the bridge to break apart and fall into the Patapsco River. Officials said "upwards of seven" people were missing and that two had been pulled from the water. Multiple vehicles were on the bridge at the time, but no update on casualties has been offered. Paul Wiedefeld, secretary of the Maryland Department of Transportation, told reporters early Tuesday that the FBI was on scene investigating what caused the ship to ram into the bridge and determined it was not linked to terrorism.



Looks like the ship lost power twice before impact. Note the lights going out each time. If this power loss was complete, many of the ship's systems would certainly have been affected. pic.twitter.com/wzmzmeR1vp — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) March 26, 2024









