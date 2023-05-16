The Free Ride Is Over - Over Half Of US States Charge EV Owners An Annual Fee

Part of the fee one pays when fueling with gasoline or diesel is a tax on maintaining infrastructure. As electric vehicles get to skip the pump, some states are doing what they can to recapture that lost revenue. Across the nation, at least 32 different states charge EV owners additional fees for registering their vehicles.
 
Another state, Texas, is in the process of adding just such a fee. The bill, SB505, requires EV owners to pay $400 the first time they register the vehicle and then an additional $200 each year. It’s passed both the Senate and the House and awaits Governor Greg Abbott’s John Hancock. 


