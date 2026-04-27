The Freelander 8 Has Arrived And It Certainly Is No Land Rover

This is the new Freelander 8 – the first production model from a controversial joint venture between Land Rover and Chery, parent company of Jaecoo and Omoda. Arriving shortly after the striking Concept 97, this new Freelander 8 is the first of six new production models, and none will wear any form of Land Rover badge. While this specific model is still not confirmed for the UK, we do now know it’ll be built in right-hand drive, and homologated for Europe with a variety of powertrains. It’s very possible that we might yet see this new Freelander in the UK.



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