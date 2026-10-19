The Full Sized Mercedes-AMG GT SUV Is Coming For The Porsche Cayenne's Lunch Money

Agent009 submitted on 10/19/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:33:40 AM

Views : 126 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoexpress.co.uk

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The covers have come off the all-new Mercedes-AMG GT SUV: the maker’s first “in-house-developed, full-size SUV” and the second model to be based on the 800-volt AMG.EA performance platform. It boasts up to 1,153bhp and 435 miles of range, and will be priced from around £110,000 when it goes on sale in the coming weeks.
 
Using the same base as the AMG GT 4-Door saloon, the SUV will be offered in twin-motor 53 and 55 guises, as well as in flagship, triple-motor 63 form. Product team lead, Nadine Schütt, told us the car is a “true milestone for AMG” and while it’s “SUV in shape, it’s a GT by nature”.


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The Full Sized Mercedes-AMG GT SUV Is Coming For The Porsche Cayenne's Lunch Money

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