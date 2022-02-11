The Future Is Electric. But At WHAT Cost? Here Is The Inconvenient Truth.

Agent001 submitted on 11/2/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:30:50 PM
Do facts matter to people pushing a fully electric future?This is a huge eye-opener but has been know for a long time.Discuss...President Biden: “the future of vehicles is electric!"Green activists agree.But an electric car creates “10-20 tons of carbon…before you drive the first mile,” says @MarkPMills. Here are more inconvenient facts: pic.twitter.com/40OQ8mY6j7— John Stossel (@JohnStossel) November 1, 2022
— Agent001 (View Profile)
