The Future Of Electric Vehicles May Not Be Batteries At All

What scares most customers about electric cars is that they are not mature enough. The cell technology they present demands a lot of time to charge their battery packs or aggressive fast charging sessions that reduce their lifespans. Solid-state cells may tackle that, but two Swiss companies are proposing a different approach: hybrid ultracapacitors.



Cells are good at storing energy but lousy at charging and discharging. Ultracapacitors are unbeatable in releasing and recovering charge but do not store much energy. They also have a high self-discharge rate, meaning they lose power if not used. That’s due to how they operate: batteries store energy through chemical processes, while ultracapacitors do so with electrostatic fields. Apparently, Sech SA created something that puts the best characteristics of these devices.





