The GOAT Tom Brady Has A FAVORITE Vehicle That He Calls 'PERFECT'. Can You GUESS What It IS? HINT, It's NOT GREEN.

Tom Brady can afford to own and drive any car on the planet. His and Gisele’s combined net worth is enough to afford their own racing team if they wanted.



Brady’s current car collection is enough to have any car connoisseur salivating with jealousy. Just a few of the cars in his massive collection include a Bugatti Veyron, Rolls Royce Ghost, Aston Martin DB11, Ferrari M458, Aston Martin DB11, and many others.



Tom Brady recently joined Ford CEO Jim Farley on the new ‘DRIVE with Jim Farley‘ podcast. Brady was Farley’s first guest and Tom opened up about how the Ford F-150 Raptor is a ‘nearly perfect’ vehicle. He then went on to explain why he and other athletes drive trucks more than sports cars and EVs.



When asked about trucks, Tom Brady said:



“Because they’re bigger. They’re bigger guys, and they’re going to need a lot of room. Because it’s not just the size of the guy, it’s the size of all your stuff too. You’re 320 pounds, and you’re a size 17 shoe, you know, all your stuff is big. It’s not just you that’s big.



Whenever I go travel with my wife, for example, I have a suitcase, you know, and she has a suitcase. And her suitcase is about a third of the size of mine, and she’s got twice as much clothes in there. And she’s always like, ‘why are you bringing such a big suitcase?’ And I’m like, ‘because my shoes are a size 13. There’s only so many size 13s I can fit into a bag before I’ve got to get another bag.’



That’s why I’ve been buying your [F-150] Raptors all these years because you’re making, in my view, what I think is an amazing, almost the perfect car.”















Here's the podcast if you want to listen



Full article at the link...





