The GREAT Dilemma. HOW To Move The GLUT Of Legacy EV's No One Wants Anymore. SLAP BIG Rebates On Them! But Will It WORK?

Agent001 submitted on 9/2/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:05:48 AM

9/2/2023

In a bid to boost sales of legacy electric vehicles (EVs) that have been struggling to find their footing in an increasingly competitive market, the 2023 Labor Day weekend is ushering in a wave of big rebates.

Check out these Mach-E rebates hitting on the Ford Mach-E that is moving slow, if at all, with inventories piling up.

But the big question is even with the incentives, will they sell.

Tell us what's happening in your neck of the woods this holiday weekend.

Wishing you and yours a great long weekend. Drive safe and SPY before you buy!









