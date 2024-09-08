The GRINCH Comes Early. Stellantis Continues Making CLASSIC Mistakes.

Stellantis will lay off up to 2,450 US factory workers later it this year as it discontinues production of its Ram 'Classic' pickup truck.



The Chrysler parent company said the layoffs from the Warren Truck assembly plant outside Detroit, Michigan, will start as soon as October.



Production of the Ram 1500 Classic will wind down later this year, and the company will focus on a new generation of the Ram 1500 which was introduced in 2018 and is made at a nearby plant.



Union members who are laid off will receive 52 weeks of supplemental unemployment benefits paid by the company, and 52 weeks of transition assistance, CNN reported.



They will also receive two years of healthcare coverage.

















