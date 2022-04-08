The Gas Station Of The Future Is Already Here - Can You See The Difference?

One gas station in Denver is heralding the future by listing the price of electricity right next to the gas prices. The station in question is operated by Choice Market. The brand uses a simple, minimalist logo and color scheme, and aims to deliver "Modern Convenience." It operates two convenience stores in addition to the gas station on Colfax Avenue in Denver. In addition to gas pumps, the station features two high-speed 50 kW DC chargers. Each is fitted with both a standard CCS connector as well as a CHAdeMO plug for charging Nissan Leafs and the like. The station uses a Nissan Leaf as a delivery vehicle itself, meaning the CHAdeMO hook-up comes in handy.



