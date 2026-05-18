The Germans Are Losing The Luxury Car Race To A Brand You Probably Can't Spell Correctly

It’s not just in the world of cheap and cheerful cars where China has established itself as a global powerhouse. The nation has also become a purveyor of some superb, high-end luxury cars, and recent sales figures of the Maextro S800 show just how much a threat cars like these have become to European brands. Last month, 1,142 examples of the S800 were delivered in China, making it the country’s best-selling model priced above 700,000 yuan ($102,900), according to Carnewschina with data from ITHome. The S800 claimed the top spot ahead of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class with 736 units sold, the Porsche Panamera with 616, and the regular Mercedes-Benz S-Class with 521. The BMW 7-Series, including the i7, finished fifth at 436 sedans delivered to local buyers.



Read Article