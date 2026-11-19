If you've ever settled into a top-spec Hyundai or Kia and quietly thought, "This feels like it should cost twice as much" — you're not imagining things, and the data is finally catching up to the feeling. A growing body of owner-satisfaction research confirms what sharp-eyed cross-shoppers have suspected for years: Korean automakers are no longer just nipping at the heels of the luxury establishment. In several measurable ways, they've already pulled ahead of some premium brands that charge a significant premium for the privilege of their badge. Naturally, this takes you to one of about two solutions: the Hyundai Palisade or Kia Telluride. More than any other, these machines are proving to be financial power moves leveraged by the smartest shoppers who know that skipping a luxury-branded model no longer entails sacrificing any of the good stuff, and there's lots of data to prove it.



Read Article