Despite multiple petitions filed by Ford in 2017, the NHTSA is making the second-largest U. S. carmaker recall 3 million vehicles with potentially defective driver-side airbags, manufactured by Takata.

The agency will also require Mazda to recall and repair airbags in roughly 5,800 B-Series vehicles, which were designed and built by Ford, using the same inflators as the blue oval’s Ranger trucks, reports Reuters.