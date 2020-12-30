The Goldilocks Zone: 2021 Audi SQ5 Does Everything JUST Right

There are a lot of really good, really powerful SUVs on sale today.

The problem is that many of them demand sacrifices of key features you typically want in a good SUV, like comfort, efficiency, and refinement. That's not the case of the new 2021 Audi SQ5, which thoughtfully combines performance and luxury in a stylish, well-rounded package.

The compact Audi offers a punchy six-cylinder engine, handsome and understated styling, and an incomparably upscale cabin loaded with some of the latest and greatest technology. If you can stand to lose a few horses – and save a lot of dollars by comparison – the refreshed 2021 Audi SQ5 is better-rounded than some of those brasher substitutes (including its RS Q8 and RS Q3 siblings).



