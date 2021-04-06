The Goldilocks Zone: 2022 Volkswagen Taos Does Everything JUST Right

Automakers have embraced the idea of bigger is better, and this has resulted in compact crossovers that are far from compact.

However, the segment is rightsizing thanks to recent entries such as the Chevrolet Trailblazer and Kia Seltos. They’re so-called goldilocks models which are affordably priced and not too small or too big.

The latest crossover to join the club is the 2022 Volkswagen Taos, which slots beneath the Tiguan and starts at a reasonable $22,995. The model will go on sale in the United States next month and, judging by our brief time with it, the Taos appears pretty promising.