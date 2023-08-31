The Grand Scam? Bigger And Heavier EVs Are Causing Safety And Pollution Issues

A decade ago, automakers plowed billions of dollars into cutting vehicle weight to meet ever-tightening fuel economy and emissions standards.

Ford Motor Co. made the biggest powertrain investment in its history when it rolled out the EcoBoost line of turbocharged engines to replace larger-displacement engines.

Many other automakers also downsized and boosted their engines. They started using aluminum body panels and structural components made of carbon fiber and magnesium.

GM cut weight by adopting a mixed-materials manufacturing strategy, employing the lightest, strongest metals in strategic locations in many of its largest vehicles. BMW and Toyota invested heavily in carbon fiber. And nearly every automaker turned to 3D printing to design lightweight parts.