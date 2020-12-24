The Grinch Steals Christmas And Takes The Fiat 124 Sprider With Him

Fiat’s 124 Spider is about to receive its curtain call, and unlike the scene in Don Giovanni where Don meets a horrendous fate and is dragged off to hell, the Fiat 124 Spider is going out without emotion and little fanfare.



In a press release, FCA Group said, “The Fiat 124 Spider and the Fiat 500L will be discontinued after the 2020 model year,” thus ending the four-year run for the front-engine, rear-drive, two-place roadster manufactured in Japan by Mazda, alongside the MX-5 Miata at their Hiroshima plant, as reported by Roadshow.



