The Guzzler Of The EV Segment? GM Says Hummer Won't Sacrifice Power For Battery Range

GM is advertising the GMC Hummer EV as an electric performance truck. This is likely because the Rivian R1T is an electric adventure truck, and the most popular EVs – those produced by Tesla – are all performance-oriented. The Tesla Cybertruck aims to be highly capable and bocket quick, so GM has planned its competition accordingly.

With that said, we haven't seen an actual Hummer EV accelerate as advertised since GM doesn't have a fully functional prototype yet. GM says it will boast as much as 1,000 horsepower and 1,000 pound-feet of torque. Despite its boxy shape and mammoth size, the Hummer EV will also be capable of a 3-second zero-to-60-mph sprint. However, these numbers apply to the range-topping Edition 1 model with WTF mode activated. That's 'Watts to Freedom' for those unaware, though we think GM might have another name for it, too.