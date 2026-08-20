The Hidden Costs Of Owning a Tesla Might Drive You Away

The Tesla Model 3 is one of, if not, the most important electric vehicles ever made. While the Model S proved an electric vehicle could be cool and work in the real world, the Model 3 proved it could be done for the masses. With a great range to price ratio, updated looks, and even a built-in AI assistant, the Model 3 is still one of the best options in the premium, near luxury electric market. With all this hype, you may want one yourself, but before you think about the savings you will gain now you're not at the gas pump, there is another factor that may ruin those savings. In this article, we will look into the average Tesla Model 3 insurance cost, how Tesla Model 3 insurance rates can change based on the policy you select or the age of driver, and if it's worth it to pay more for the more expensive trim levels.



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