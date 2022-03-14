The Hydrogen Powered BMW X5 Gets Caught Deep Into Winter Testing

While Range Rover and Mercedes-Benz may have pioneered the plush SUV, only one brand was able to inject a healthy dose of sheer driving pleasure. Especially when equipped with a delightful V8, the BMW X5 is still the consummate performance SUV. At the price point, few can rival the incredible mix of performance, dynamism, and luxury. As the Bavarian brand embraces electromobility, one would imagine vehicles such as the X5 will soon be relegated to the history books.

But it's not as simple as that. The brand's CEO has spoken out against banning combustion engines and, while he's said the carmaker will be ready for any ban, he doesn't believe it's a good idea. The luxury carmaker hasn't given up on alternative energy sources as yet and is currently developing a hydrogen-powered SUV, dubbed the iX5. Scheduled to arrive near the end of this year, the big Bimmer is wrapping up its final testing, including an icy stint in the Arctic Circle.