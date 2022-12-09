The Inventor Of Touchscreen Controls Says They Have No Place In A Vehicle

Jony Ive, who introduced the multitouch interface with the first iPhone, does not believe cars should rely on touch controls. In a recent interview, Ive expressed his belief that physical buttons will make a comeback to car interfaces.

Car companies rushed to bring the iPhone-like touch interface to infotainment systems in their vehicles. Nevertheless, touchscreens are often criticized for the lack of feedback and for causing distraction. Jony Ive, the man credited with designing the touch interface on the first iPhone, seems to agree and wants more physical interaction in vehicles instead of touch controls.

