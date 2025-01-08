The JLR CEO That Gambled On Jaguar's Rebranding Has Abandoned His Post

After nearly three decades of internal leadership and a pivotal run as CEO, Jaguar Land Rover is preparing for a leadership change that comes at a turning point for the company. Adrian Mardell is stepping down after nearly three years at the top and a total of 35 years with the brand. His departure signals the close of a significant chapter just as JLR moves into the next phase of its evolution. Mardell took the reins in 2023 following the sudden exit of Thierry Bolloré. At that time, JLR was facing serious losses and post-pandemic supply constraints. Mardell turned things around with a dramatic financial rebound. High-margin models like the Defender and Range Rover proved strong in the market and continue to be desirable to this day. Last year, JLR posted its best profits in a decade and could hit a 10 percent margin target by next year.



