The Jaguar F-Pace Is Averaging 500 Days On Dealer Lots - What Would You Do To Move Out The Inventory?

When it comes to high-end manufacturers, offering a luxury SUV is now a must if they aspire to earn any semblance of profit. Brands such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Porsche worked out this formula in the late 1990s and early 2000s, which then led other premium brands to start chasing the same customers. Spin the clock forward to 2026, and you can find a luxury SUV at pretty much every dealership you visit, even including legendary, high-end marques such as Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce. Jaguar is taking a different direction and recently axed the F-Pace. However, getting rid of it is proving harder than you might expect.



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