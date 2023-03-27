The Joy Of Self Driving Cars: Cruise Robotaxi Somehow Runs Into The Back Of A Bus

Faith in autonomous driving technology dwindles as another Cruise robotaxi recently hit the back of a bus in San Francisco. Fortunately, nobody was injured in the accident, but the crash is another setback for GM's robotaxi subsidiary. Autonomous driving companies are facing rough times even as AI seems to be making strides in replacing humans in other fields. OpenAI's GPT-4 is the closest thing we know to what we can confidently call artificial intelligence and is probably not far from becoming self-aware. Unlike AI, which developed from lab experiments to a full-blown commercial business in less than a year, autonomous driving seems to be going nowhere. Many companies develop autonomous driving products, although few will be with us in the coming years. After Ford and Volkswagen decided to end the Argo AI adventure, we've also had news about Waymo scaling back its operations. Cruise is bullish about its prospects, but we think it will go the Argo AI way, probably integrated into GM's Ultra Cruise team. The startup is burning billions of dollars while advancing too slowly to make a difference. Recent incidents have also stained Cruise's image and questioned its ability to deliver on its promises.



