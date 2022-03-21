The KAREN'S Are At It AGAIN! NOW, They're REPORTING Delivery Drivers In NYC For $$$! And The City Is REWARDING Them 100's Of THOUSANDS Of DOLLARS!

Sneaky New Yorkers taking advantage of a city clear-air initiative are making up to $225,000-a-year by reporting idling trucks to the city, then claiming a cut of the $350 fine.



Leaving a truck engine idling for more than three minutes is an offense in NYC, with anyone who submits video proof to the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) handed an $85 bonus by the department, for every proven violation they submit.



Environmental lawyer Ernest Welde, 47, says he submitted proof of thousands of violations last year, which are yet to be processed, but which he estimates will earn him between $200,000 and $225,000.





