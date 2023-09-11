The KEY Change In The 2024 Range Rover You Will Either LOVE OR Hate. WHICH Camp Are YOU In?

Agent001 submitted on 11/9/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:43:35 PM
The 2024 Range Rover has a change that some will LOVE and some will HATE.Watch the video and then give us your opinion.A welcome change or has the idea gone overboard?This HAS got to be a wind up! If not, my 2023 MY Range Rover has just gone up in value!! #BringBackButtons! pic.twitter.com/DebAFRCISr— Lawrence Whittaker (@ListerLawrence) November 9, 2023
