The KING Of FUMES? Kevin James Comes To NetFlix With A CAR Themed Sitcom! Check Out The Trailer Video.

The Crew stars Kevin James as the crew chief for a NASCAR team.

When the owner steps down and passes the team off to his daughter, James has to protect himself and his crew from her attempts to modernize the team.




