The LATEST FBI 'TOP TEN MOST STOLEN CARS' List. WHICH Ones SHOCK You That ANYONE Would Even WANT ONE?

The recent annual FBI crime report has unveiled the top ten cars most vulnerable to theft, signaling a concerning 20% surge in vehicle theft cases. The Virginia-based Highway Loss Data Institute conducts this comprehensive study each year, examining the frequency of theft claims based on car make. According to their findings, the Charger SRT Hellcat, a two-door muscle car, stands out as the riskiest, with theft claims exceeding the average by over 60 times, reaching a staggering 6,128 claims. The Dodge Charger HEMI, another robust model, takes the runner-up spot, being stolen at a rate over 20 times the average.



This year's list of most stolen cars once again exposes vulnerabilities, with three Dodge muscle cars and two Kias among the top ten. The overall increase in car thefts, as revealed in the FBI's annual crime report, amounts to 20%, with 721,852 reported cases last year, compared to 601,453 in the preceding year. While other crime statistics indicate a dip in violent incidents, auto thefts remain persistently high.



Among the persistently targeted vehicles are Charger and Challenger models, renowned for their powerful engines. Over the past decade, these souped-up machines have become increasingly popular targets, likely due to their portrayal in TV and film, as well as their popularity among online influencers.



Large pickups with powerful engines, such as Ford's F-250 and 3-50, the Ram 3500 4WD, and Honda's CRV, were also frequently stolen, with the four-wheel drive CRV models being four times more likely to be stolen than the national average. Honda's midsized Accord secured sixteenth place, with a claim frequency just over 300.



The report highlights the specific vehicles affected by the recent surge in thefts noted by the FBI, with HLDI Senior Vice President Matt Moore advising caution for Hellcat owners, the most commonly stolen make between 2020 and 2022. Moore strongly advises owners to be vigilant, emphasizing the need to secure their Hellcats, as these theft numbers are indeed astounding.











