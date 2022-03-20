The LATEST Happenings In THe EV Biz. Keep Up With It HERE!

Hello readers: Welcome to The Station, your central hub for all past, present and future means of moving people and packages from Point A to Point B.



Before we dive in, I wanted to highlight one of our latest founder Q&A interviews, which we publish twice a month over at TC+. This time, Rebecca Bellan interviewed Dmitry Shevelenko, the former Uber executive who co-founded Tortoise in 2019. The pair cover a lot of ground, including Tier’s acquisition of Spin, the future of micromobility, how to own changing business directions, the difficulties in sidewalk robot delivery and the agility of startups.



A nice synopsis of all things happening EV related...Check it out





Read Article